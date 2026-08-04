Jermaine Jenas backs Newcastle star for 'great Man United move'

Former Newcastle United star Jermaine Jenas has controversially backed Lewis Hall to leave the Magpies this summer.

Manchester United are rumoured to be tracking the England international who was a surprise omission from Thomas Tuchel's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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21-year-old Hall is viewed as a possible long-term successor to Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, but Newcastle are not actively looking to sell him, after three strong seasons on Tyneside.

That position could change if the Red Devils get close to Newcastle's £60M asking price and Jenas believes it would be a positive career step for the ex-Chelsea defender.

"I think it’s a great move for him," Jenas told 10bet.

"He’s had a fantastic couple of years at Newcastle. He was obviously a huge Newcastle fan after going up there on loan from Chelsea and he’s one of those players that people looked at and said probably should be at the World Cup.

"For a club like Man United to come in for him is a huge step in the right direction - not only for United, because he’s just consistent week-in, week-out, but it’s also a big loss for Newcastle.

"For him, it's a great move."