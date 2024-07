DONE DEAL: Villarreal welcome new keeper Conde

Villarreal have welcomed new goalkeeper Diego Conde.

The 25 year-old arrives from Leganes, where he was No1 for the newly promoted Primera Division outfit.

Conde played a key role in Leganes' promotion last season.

He is a former Atletico Madrid junior.

The shot-stopper arrives as Pep Reina leaves Villarreal as his contract expired on Sunday.