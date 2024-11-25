Leganes captain Gonzalez: I want to say this about Mbappe's attitude

Leganes captain Sergio Gonzalez was full of praise for Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe after last night's defeat.

With controversy swirling around the Frenchman, Mbappe scored the opener of Real's 3-0 win.

Afterwards, Sergio was all praise for his opponent: "Real Madrid have attackers who are among the best players in the world. We tried to occupy the spaces, because we know that Mbappé is dangerous in these situations.

"I want to highlight his attitude, because it is very good. He is an example for the children who watch him, he behaved very well and made nice gestures with us. There are players who are not an example on the pitch, but Mbappé is."

Leganes coach Borja Gimenez also stated: “Mbappé has just arrived in Spain. I hope that Leganés can face him for many years. "We'd sign every day so that he scores goals against us every season, that would mean that we are kept in the Primera Division."

