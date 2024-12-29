Alaba returns to Real Madrid training

David Alaba has returned to training at Real Madrid.

The Austria defender has recovered from an ACL injury.

Alaba has been missing for Real for 12 months and 13 days since suffering the setback.

Real management have welcomed Alaba's return, though will be careful with the final stretch of his recovery.

Indeed, Real will work with the player, leaving him with the final decision over when he is ready to make a playing return.

Alaba is in his fourth season as a Real Madrid player and still has one more year of contract left.

He has played 101 games as a Real Madrid player, won two La Liga titles, two Champions League and Super Cups, both in Spain and Europe, and one Copa del Rey.