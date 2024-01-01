Al Qadsiah next as Real Madrid announce Nacho departure

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez's move to Al Qadsiah has been confirmed.

Real announced today that Nacho has decided to allow his contract expire at the end of this month.

The said in a statement this morning: "El Real Madrid C. F. communicates that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player.

"We say our thanks and love for Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.

"Nacho ends his career at Real Madrid as the captain who raised the Fifteenth at Wembley, as one of the five players who have won 6 European Cups in the entire history of football and with the highest number of titles in the history of our club.

"All Real Madrid fans take maximum pride in one of the most legendary defenders in our history."