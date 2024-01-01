Real Madrid captain Nacho agrees €40M Al-Ittihad contract

Departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is in advanced talks with Al-Ittihad.

Marca says the centre-back is about to sign with Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema 's team, who are offering him a two-year contract at a rate of around €20m-a-year.

The offer from the Saudi team is much higher than that of Madrid, where until this season he was receiving a salary of around &euro5.5m. Beyond the difference, there are also the special tax conditions that govern in the Saudi country.

Last week, Al Ittihad's sports director, Ramón Planes , was in Madrid, on a visit that served to get the operation back on track.

Nacho's arrival also has the approval of Karim Benzema, who left Madrid for Saudi football last summer.