Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid captain Nacho agrees €40M Al-Ittihad contract

Real Madrid captain Nacho agrees €40M Al-Ittihad contract
Real Madrid captain Nacho agrees 40M Al-Ittihad contract
Real Madrid captain Nacho agrees 40M Al-Ittihad contractLaLiga
Departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is in advanced talks with Al-Ittihad.

Marca says the centre-back is about to sign with Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema 's team, who are offering him a two-year contract at a rate of around €20m-a-year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The offer from the Saudi team is much higher than that of Madrid, where until this season he was receiving a salary of around &euro5.5m. Beyond the difference, there are also the special tax conditions that govern in the Saudi country.

Last week, Al Ittihad's sports director, Ramón Planes , was in Madrid, on a visit that served to get the operation back on track.

 Nacho's arrival also has the approval of Karim Benzema, who left Madrid for Saudi football last summer.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueFernandez NachoBenzema KarimAl IttihadReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad chasing Real Madrid captain Nacho
France coach Deschamps: How is Mbappe since Real Madrid announcement?
Ronaldo targets Casemiro, Nacho for Al-Nassr