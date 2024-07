DONE DEAL? Real Madrid captain Nacho signs Al Qadsiah contract

Departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has signed with Michel's Al Qadsiah.

Marca says Nacho signed his contract yesterday morning, just hours before Spain's Euros win against Albania. Nacho missed the game due to a strain.

The defender will come off contract at Real at the end of this month.

An announcement from Al Qadsiah is now due.

The former Asian Champions League winners earned promotion under Real legend Michel to the Saudi Pro League last season.