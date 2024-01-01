Tribal Football
Al Nassr target Raphinha goes public with Barcelona plans
Raphinha has intimated he wants to stay with Barcelona.

The winger is the subject of a €100m offer from Al Nassr, with Barca keen to sell.

But Raphinha, upon touching down in Orlando ahead of joining Barca's tour squad, insisted he was planning for the season as a Blaugrana player.

Asked by Sport, the Brazilian said he was "very eager to start working with (Hansi) Flick" and also admitted to having rested well during his break, so he can start the preseason with his batteries charged.

Despite some the transfer speculation, the winger is publicly maintaining his desire to continue with Barça.

