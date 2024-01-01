Tribal Football
Barcelona welcome mega Al Nassr offer for Raphinha
Al Nassr are ready to splash out crazy money to land Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Sport says Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club are prepared to bid €100m for the Brazil international.

And it is an offer that Barca will welcome, with the Catalans eager to find funds to meet the buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain Euros winner would arrive as a direct replacement for Raphinha.

However, everything will now hinge on whether Raphinha accepts a move to the SPL at this stage in his career.

