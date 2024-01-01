Barcelona inform Al Hilal of Raphinha sale price

Al Hilal are chasing a deal for Barcelona winger Raphinha.
Mundo Deportivo says the Saudi club is pushing to discuss a deal with Barca for the Brazil international.
Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal, is said to have contacted Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer.
Cash-strapped Barcelona want €90m to sell Raphinha this summer.
The winger's contract with Barca runs until the summer of 2026.
At Al-Hilal the likes of Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Neymar are all on the books.