Al-Nassr star Ronaldo eyeing off Valencia takeover with Saudi backing

Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up a takeover of Valencia.

The Al-Nassr star and Real Madrid great is considering buying the fallen LaLiga giants, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Ronaldo is close to Valencia owner Peter Lim, a well-known Manchester United fan, with the Singaporean prepared to sell for the right price.

Only in December, Ronaldo declared: "I'm still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead but mark my words, I will be the owner of a big club."

There's also suggestions Ronaldo will partner with Saudi interests to buy Valencia. The Saudi Arabian royal family, specifically Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), or Saudi's Public Investment Fund have been mentioned as possible ownership partners.