Al Nassr defender Laporte willing to take massive pay-cut for Real Madrid move

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is ready to take a massive pay-cut to join Real Madrid in January.

However, the deal could fall through due to Al Nassr's asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed, "Aymeric Laporte is the player who is liked by (Real coach Carlo) Ancelotti, is the one he insists on, but he costs the 30 million (euros) that the Saudis paid.

"This boy's problem, who is champion of Europe, earns 20 million (euros) net, but they tell me he would charge between 5 and 6 (million euros)."

Real are moving for Laporte after it was confirmed Eder Militao's season was over due to an ACL injury.