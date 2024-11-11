Real Madrid step up pursuit of Al Nassr defender Laporte

Tribal Football
Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte.

Real's defensive pair Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both out for the rest of the season with knee injuries.

As such, AS says Real plan to bring in a new centre-back in January.

The hunt for Laporte - who has been on their radar for a long time - is now intensifying.

Real will push for the Spain international to break his contract with Al Nassr. Real believe there's a good chance of signing Laporte on a free transfer in January.

