Al Nassr star Ronaldo: Real Madrid win trophies thanks to their mentality

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo says Real Madrid win trophies thanks to the players' mental strength.

Ronaldo rejects claims that Real Madrid are sometimes lucky in finals.

He said on his YouTube channel: "Madrid are the kind of team that don't give up under pressure.

"People say they are lucky in the Champions League, but it's not luck, it's brains . They are prepared for these moments. When the big teams play there, the pressure gets the better of them.

"Real Madrid is the best club in the history of football."

On Kylian Mbappe's arrival, Ronaldo was enthusiatic: "He has great talent, and he has already shown it . The club's structure is solid, they have a great coach and the president, Florentino, has been there for a long time."