Real Madrid defender Rudiger makes early Saudi call

Antonio Rudiger isn't seeking a move away from Real Madrid - for now.

Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al-Hilal are showing interest in the Germany international.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting Rüdiger is not considering a move to Saudi Arabia, especially not over the New Year.

Plettenberg states: "Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger is currently not considering a move to Saudi Arabia, especially not in winter.

"The 33y/o feels comfortable and is a key leader at Real.

"The centre-back is even open to the idea of extending his contract beyond 2026. However, there are no concrete discussions yet."