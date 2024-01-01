Al-Hilal planning mega bid for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Tribal Football
Al-Hilal are planning to launch a world record bid for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

With Neymar expected to leave Al-Hilal next summer, the Saudis see Vini Jr as the ideal replacement.

And the Saudi champions have the backing of the Public Investment Fund.

Al Ahli chiefs have previously admitted trying for Vinicius Jr over the summer - and now Al Hilal are coming forward for the attacker.

However, Real Madrid are not worried about losing the star. The reason is that he has a buyout clause of 1 billion euros.

Real Madrid also believe that Vinícius Jr wants to stay. His contract runs until 2027.

