Al Gharafa striker Joselu scoffs at Mbappe Real Madrid doubts

Al Gharafa striker Joselu has dismissed doubts about Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Joselu chose to leave Real Madrid after it became clear Mbappe would be arriving from PSG.

"Mbappé? He was not going to arrive and score 25 goals after the first game, but he is adjusting," said Joselu.

"He and the team are in the process of adapting."

The veteran also rejected criticism of Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"He is the best coach Madrid has ever had," he said. "It cannot be that for two or three games he is criticised, but we already know about the demand that Madrid has."