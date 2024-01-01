France coach Deschamps: Real Madrid striker Mbappe has a lot on his plate

France coach Didier Deschamps insists there's no issues with Kylian Mbappe missing this week's Nations League ties.

Mbappe is out of the squad as he recovers from a thigh strain, though did appear last week in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat at Lille.

Deschamps said: "Kylian has a lot of things on his plate.

"The interests of clubs and the interests of national teams necessarily diverge, we must not forget that the employer is the club and that it is not the federation that is the employer of the player."

On replacing Mbappe as captain, the coach continued: "The lack of experience is not the decisive factor, but rather the ability that some may have to assume this responsibility at this moment without that being able to modify their behaviour or their performance, hence the importance for me of knowing the players well on a human level, their character, their sensitivity."