Man City have plans for Real Madrid outcast Guler

Manchester City are watching Arda Guler's situation at Real Madrid.

The Turkey international has battled for minutes so far this season, despite a superb second-half of the last campaign and an excellent Euros over the summer.

Fanatik says Guler is weighing up his future and may push for a move away as early as January.

And watching developments are City, where they see the midfielder as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne is off contract in June and a target for new MLS franchise San Diego FC.