Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
Real Madrid v Barcelona; Mbappe v Yamal - A superstar showdown

Man City have plans for Real Madrid outcast Guler

Paul Vegas
Man City have plans for Real Madrid outcast Guler
Man City have plans for Real Madrid outcast GulerLaLiga
Manchester City are watching Arda Guler's situation at Real Madrid.

The Turkey international has battled for minutes so far this season, despite a superb second-half of the last campaign and an excellent Euros over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fanatik says Guler is weighing up his future and may push for a move away as early as January.

And watching developments are City, where they see the midfielder as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne is off contract in June and a target for new MLS franchise San Diego FC.

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaManchester CityReal MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi to resist Man City approach
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz