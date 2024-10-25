Real Madrid eyeing Al Nassr defender Laporte

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are eyeing Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte.

AS Real Madrid still have Laporte on their wish list after expressing interest last summer.

However, the Spanish giants have ruled out a move in January, unless there is a very clear opportunity in the market.

Laporte is primarily intended for next season, but a possible transfer could depend on what happens with David Alaba.

The 32-year-old has been out for ten months due to a knee injury. Alaba has suffered setbacks in his rehabilitation.

There could also be an opening for Laporte if any centre-back leaves Real Madrid midseason.

