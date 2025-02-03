Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

Al-Ahli coach Jaissle: Gabri has fantastic career ahead of him

Carlos Volcano
Al-Ahli coach Jaissle: Gabri has fantastic career ahead of him
Al-Ahli coach Jaissle: Gabri has fantastic career ahead of himLaLiga
Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has no doubts Gabri Veiga has an exciting career ahead of the him.

The Spain U21 star is in his second season with Al-Ahli after his controversial move from Celta Vigo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jaissle told AS: "He has huge potential.

"He is a very talented player. He can play in different positions. I am looking forward to seeing where he ends up, because his potential, if he remains as professional as he is now, will make him have a fantastic career."

Of his own decision to move to the Saudi Pro League, Jaissle says: "You have to think about all the advantages and disadvantages. But it was a great opportunity to work at a big club in Saudi Arabia.

"And to manage great players: Firmino, Veiga, Mahrez, Kessié, Toney… So many great players. And it's something that suits me well for the next step. Leading them and being successful in a different environment. Not just on the pitch, but off it too. A lot to adapt to and learn from."

Mentions
LaLigaJaissle MatthiasVeiga GabriAl Ahli SCCelta VigoSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Real Madrid great Ronaldo: Take care of Mbappe; he needs to learn striker role
Corberan praises Valencia players after defeating Celta Vigo
DONE DEAL: Al Ahli splash out on Porto winger Galeno