Al-Ahli coach Jaissle: Gabri has fantastic career ahead of him
The Spain U21 star is in his second season with Al-Ahli after his controversial move from Celta Vigo.
Jaissle told AS: "He has huge potential.
"He is a very talented player. He can play in different positions. I am looking forward to seeing where he ends up, because his potential, if he remains as professional as he is now, will make him have a fantastic career."
Of his own decision to move to the Saudi Pro League, Jaissle says: "You have to think about all the advantages and disadvantages. But it was a great opportunity to work at a big club in Saudi Arabia.
"And to manage great players: Firmino, Veiga, Mahrez, Kessié, Toney… So many great players. And it's something that suits me well for the next step. Leading them and being successful in a different environment. Not just on the pitch, but off it too. A lot to adapt to and learn from."