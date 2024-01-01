Sevilla closing deal for Inter Milan midfielder Agoume

Sevilla are closing a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Lucien Agoume.

Agoume spent the second-half of last season on-loan with the LaLiga club and is now set to sign permanently.

The French midfielder, who has a contract until 2025, managed twelve games with Sevilla.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Sevilla on the verge of completing Lucian Agoumé deal for €4m fixed fee plus 40% sell-on clause to Inter.

"Contract until June 2028 for Agoumé, as reported by @samuelsonsilva."