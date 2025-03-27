Agent of Girona wing-back Gutierrez talks up Real Madrid return

The agent of Girona wing-back Miguel Gutierrez admits he'd welcome a return to Real Madrid.

The youngster is in his second season with Girona after leaving Real, which hold a buy-back option in Gutierrez's deal.

Speaking with ZonaMixta, Daniel Mendez revealed: "We would like and love for Real Madrid to re-sign Miguel Gutiérrez.

"His desire is known to everyone, but it does not depend on him. If he returns to Real Madrid we will all be happy."

However, Mendez was also quick to add: "There has been no concrete movement for Miguel to return to Real Madrid. It can happen, because it is reflected in the contract and the footballer is giving an optimal performance."