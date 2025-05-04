Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Agent of Benfica wing-back Carreras blasts Real Madrid "fantasy"
The agent of Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras insists he's happy where he is.

Carreras is being linked with a return to Real Madrid this summer.

It's been claimed Real Madrid have requested Manchester United trigger their €18m buyout clause to re-sign Carreras before selling him to Real for €35m. Carreras' buyout clause is set at €60m.

But his agent, Gines Carvajal, told A Bola: "I don't know where this news comes from. Everything he says is pure fantasy and, therefore, does not deserve any comment from me.

"He's very happy at Benfica and will stay there."

