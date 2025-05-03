Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit

Real Madrid are in talks with Manchester United about a deal for Alvaro Carreras.

While the Spanish wing-back is a Benfica-owned player, Carreras' contract carries a buy-back clause for United.

United originally raided Real Madrid's La Fabrica academy for Carreras as a teen before selling him to Benfica last summer.

Now Real want to re-sign the youngster and AS says they're seeking a favour from United.

United can buy back Carreras for €18m and Real Madrid have informed the fallen Premier League giants they're willing to pay €35m to bring him back to Madrid this summer.

At Benifca, Carreras' buyout clause is set at €60m.