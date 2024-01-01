Agent: Man Utd wanted Faye before Rennes move

Manchester United had interest in former Barcelona centre-back Mikayil Faye over the summer.

The Red Devils did push hard to bring in the young talent when they were assessing defenders.

United ended up signing Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich and Leny Yoro from Lille.

Rennes defender Faye's representative Bara has said on the Inkubator podcast, "Manchester United were interested in Faye, but he didn’t like that option.

“He wasn’t a regular at Barcelona, so what did it matter if he hadn’t had the same at United? His development wouldn’t have progressed at all.

"Barca wanted a buy-back clause in Faye’s contract with Rennais, it was the only condition that Barça accepted. The clause is €30 million (£25m/$33m). Now everything depends on Faye, on how he is going to develop."