Barcelona are following Monaco winger Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The Morocco international has scored seven goals and four assists in 23 games this season.

Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are now tracking the winger.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and others in the management team are following Ben Seghir's progress in Monaco with great interest.

Ben Seghir's contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2027.