Agent for Barcelona attacker Fati in contact with Ajax, Besiktas

Agent Jorge Mendes is still working on a move away for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

Barca management have encouraged Fati to find himself a new club this month as they seek to make room in their wage bill for a late addition.

Relevo says Mendes is now in contact with Besiktas and Ajax about a late departure for the Spain international.

Both clubs want to setup a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Fati, 22, has managed just four LaLiga appearances for Barca this season.

