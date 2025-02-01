Agent for Barcelona attacker Fati in contact with Ajax, Besiktas
Agent Jorge Mendes is still working on a move away for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.
Barca management have encouraged Fati to find himself a new club this month as they seek to make room in their wage bill for a late addition.
Relevo says Mendes is now in contact with Besiktas and Ajax about a late departure for the Spain international.
Both clubs want to setup a loan-to-buy arrangement.
Fati, 22, has managed just four LaLiga appearances for Barca this season.