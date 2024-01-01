Agent: Flick wanted to keep Roque at Barcelona

Agent Andre Cury says Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wanted to keep Vitor Roque.

Roque is currently on-loan with Real Betis, where he is already amongst the goals.

Cury told AS: "Having had some space under Xavi, he needed to try other systems. He was not happy in Barcelona under those conditions. Flick suggested he stay but Vitor decided he needed to play regularly.

"He is very happy at Betis. His goal is to score 20 goals there.

"We talked to Fiorentina, there was also interest from Lazio and Inter, but no offer was made to the club or the player."