The agent of Vitor Roque insists he is happy at Real Betis.

On-loan at Betis from Barcelona this season, it's been suggested Roque will be sold this summer.

But agent Andre Cury told Mundo Deportivo: "It is not true that Vitor Roque has asked to leave Betis.

"We have not received any official proposal for this market."

Roque has scored seven goals in 30 games so far this term.