Real Betis insist Roque cannot leave for Palmeiras

Real Betis are insisting Vitor Roque must see out the season with them.

Roque is on-loan at Betis from Barcelona, which are ready to sell the young Brazilian.

Palmeiras are ready to pay €27m for 80 percent of the player's rights.

But Mundo Deportivo says there will be no transfer to the Brazilian club.

The reason is that Real Betis does not want to break the loan agreement prematurely. Also Roque wants to stay with the LaLiga club.

The striker's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2031.