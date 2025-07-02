Barcelona ace Torres: I'd like to play with Nico

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres admits he'd like to play with Nico Williams.

Barca and Athletic Bilbao are at loggerheads over the Spain attacker, with Blaugrana ready to pay his €58m buyout clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

While on holiday in Ibiza, Torres was asked about Barca's push for his Spain teammate.

"I have not spoken with him," Torres told reporters, "They are topics that we prefer not to talk about."

However, he then said, "All the top players want to come to the best clubs and the Barça it's one of them.

"I don't know what will happen but I hope it's for the better. I would like to play with him. In the national team we have already played together, I would like to play with him and we could form a good trio (with Lamine Yamal) if everything happens."

Of his own future, Torres added: "I see myself at Barcelona and I'm going to stay at Barcelona. I am optimistic and I'm going to fight to earn my position starting at Barcelona."