Bayern to increase Nico Williams offer as Barcelona move stalls

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to hijack Barcelona's deal to sign Athletic winger Nico Williams amid lack of registration guarantees from the La Liga champions.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old and have apparently already agreed personal terms ahead of the potential move.

Williams, however, is looking for guarantees that the club will be able to register him amid their ongoing financial difficulties.

Now, according to Sky Sports in Germany, Bayern are looking to swoop in and secure his services and capitalise on his hesitation to head to the Camp Nou.

Vincent Kompany’s side are looking to bolster their attacking line up following the departure of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman’s likely exit.

