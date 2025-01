Real Madrid have secured Adrian Perez to a new deal.

The 16 year-old winger has signed a new contract to 2027.

Perez is a Spain U17 international and has begun training with Alvaro Arbeola's Juvenil A squad over the past week.

Inside La Fabrica, they're convinced of big things from Perez.

The teen's deal follows that of Juvenil B teammate Diego 'Beto' Martinez, who penned a contract to 2028 last week.