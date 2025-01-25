Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo

Real Madrid are keen on setting up a straight swap deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina's DIRECTV Sports is reporting Real are ready to send Aurelien Tchouameni in a straight swap for Fernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real management are keen to find a buyer for Tchouameni, who has been targeted by fans this season over his inconsistent form.

It's suggested Real hope to setup a straight exchange involving the France international and Fernandez.

Tchouameni joined Real Madrid in 2021 for a fee near €100m, but his progress has stalled over the past 18 months.