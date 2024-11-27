AC Milan to move for Valencia defender Mosquera

AC Milan are set to move for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Relevo says Milan are eyeing the Spain U21 international.

The Italian giants are considering making a bid for the centre-back.

Valencia are said to be open to selling Mosquera, but are asking for between €25-30m.

Mosquera, who has a contract until 2026, has managed to play 61 competitive matches for Valencia.

Should they sell Mosquera, Valencia will target Iván Fresneda, of Sporting Lisbon, to boost their defensive options.

