Endrick has opened up on his ambitions at Real Madrid, but admits it may not be up to him.

The 20-year-old is once again struggling for regular game time at Real Madrid, with just one LaLiga start under his belt.

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It was a similar story last season, and Endrick ended up heading to Lyon on loan to help remedy the situation, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games.

As we approach the January transfer window this time around, Endrick is being linked with a potential move to AC Milan.

When asked about his future while on international duty with Brazil, he responded: "The decision is Mourinho's.”

He also confirmed his desire to make a name for himself at the Santiago Bernabeu, adding: "I am always available to help Real Madrid, which is the biggest club in the world. I hope to be able to spend my life there to help Real and my teammates."