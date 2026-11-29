Real Madrid forward Endrick looks almost certain to move on from the club in the January transfer market.

The 20-year-old continues to struggle for regular game time under Jose Mourinho, with just one LaLiga start in 2026/27, after the new man in charge in Madrid landed a club record transfer deal for Yan Diomande in the summer.

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Endrick is currently sidelined through injury, but he finds himself in a similar situation to last season, where he joined Lyon in January, and scored eight goals in 21 games.

Ahead of the 2026 winter transfer window, Endrick is being linked with a potential move to AC Milan, either on loan until the end of the campaign or in a permanent deal

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are determined to bring the former Palmeiras forward to the San Siro, and the preference is now for a full transfer.

However, with Real Madrid unsure over permanently offloading Endrick, the Serie A giants will offer a buyback clause in their transfer proposal to help seal the deal.