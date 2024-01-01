Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Yang a very exciting player

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has welcomed new signing Yang Min-hyeok.

The 18 year-old winger will move to Spurs in January from Gangwon FC.

Advertisement Advertisement

In South Korea for tomorrow's clash with Team K League, Postecoglou said: "We're delighted to have him as part of the club.

"He's someone who was identitied by our scouting department. We're always looking to the future as well as the present. He's a very exciting player."

Yang moves to Spurs as the richest European transfer to involve a K-League club.