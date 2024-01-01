Tottenham's new South Korean star says Son will be a "big help" in adapting to England

Tottenham's new South Korean star says Son "big help" in adapting to England

Tottenham Hotspur's newest signing, Yang Min-Hyeok, could not hide his delight at joining the club.

The South Korean teenager was announced by the Premier League giants on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He had been linked to Ange Postecoglou’s team and now it is confirmed that he will join in January 2025 from K-League side Gangwon FC.

Min-Hyeok stated: "First of all, joining such a big club is an honour. I will try my best to show my best. My style is aggressive, I'm good with one-on-ones and I'm quite fast.

"I also have good finishing skills. I'm moving abroad so adapting is very important, but there is Sonny (Heung-min) who will be a big help for my adapting process because we're both Korean. Sonny is the captain of our national team and I'd say he had a big influence over my decision.

"I feel like I'm dreaming. So far, I haven't spoken with Sonny but I know I can learn a lot from him just by talking with him and the whole team.

"My brother played football so I naturally played as well. I have had a passion for football and enjoyed running around since I was a kid and I've put a lot of effort into becoming a professional footballer. I've never been to London but I'm very excited to visit and see the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"But most importantly, I want to make my debut and show a good performance for the fans. It's a big challenge but I believe I can show and prove my worth and talent. I still have a lot to accomplish with Gangwon FC and I want to give their fans a big present before I leave.

"After that, I want to be a player who helps Spurs right after joining the team."