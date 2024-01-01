Son says he is "very proud to be Korean" after preseason tour with Tottenham

Heung-Min Son scored a brace against the K-League All Stars in what he described as "one of the best feelings" he's ever had in his career.

Both his goals at the Seoul World Cup Stadium were stunning and left the home crowd in awe of the winger who was proud to play in front of so many of his fans.

63,000 people attended the game in Seoul and Son was over the moon to deliver what was a sensational performance.

He spoke about the crowds reaction with a huge smile on his face:

"What do you expect? It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had."

"It’s a great feeling, especially when you score at home. I’ve scored some goals here with the national team but, when you score in the Spurs kit, it’s a different feeling. It’s amazing.”

"I’m really grateful to have these fans behind us, behind me. I’m very proud to be Korean. They love football. They love me. They love us so I really, really appreciate it.”

"They’re supporting Spurs and that’s a fantastic feeling. You always have this connection when you play at home (London). A lot of fans come to the stadium, a lot of Korean fans coming to the game, supporting us, supporting me and especially here, it is fantastic to see.”

He also spoke about how lucky he is to have such support and how he never wants to let down his fans back in Korea.

"I’m very, very lucky – the luckiest guy in the world to have these amazing fans behind me. I have experienced this a lot of times but I never feel like this is normal. It’s an incredible feeling.”

"And I can’t let them down. That’s why it takes more responsibility. It takes another step to go forward to make them proud, to be proud as Koreans, to do even better than what I have achieved in the past, in the future, but I can’t let them down because it’s such amazing support.”

"It’s a very special day, night. It was a special game for me."