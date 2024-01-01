Tottenham enjoy win over Team K-League after Postecoglou's furious rant

Tottenham enjoyed an entertaining pre-season win in Asia as part of their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Spurs were winners in a seven-goal thriller in a pre-season friendly against Team K-League.

The best players from South Korea’s top flight took on the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Son scored two, while Kulusevski also got a goal, with the Korean side also getting plenty of chances to impress.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was furious at his players during one drinks break, telling them to “press man to man.”

Brandon Austin, Oliver Skipp and James Maddison got game time in the second half for Spurs.