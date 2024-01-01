Tottenham boss Postecoglou impressed by Team K League talent

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was complimentary towards friendly opponents this week.

The Australian spoke to the media after his side were victors over Team K League in South Korea.

The opposition comprised of the best players of the South Korean domestic league, including the club’s new signing Yang Min-hyeok.

On the game and the opposition, Postecoglou stated: “I thought it was a good game. It's difficult obviously, you know, the side in the first half I thought still did well against us but the side coming on in the second half are fresh and they're going to look a lot fresher than our guys who are backing up.

“I think for us all these friendly games, the important thing is that they're good exercises for us to keep building our fitness and keep building the way we want to play our football. I thought both the teams today in the first half and second half gave us a good test, gave us a push which I want the players to have and we entertained the crowd. I think both teams.

“I think that's important. We had 63,000 people here today, a great atmosphere. From the moment we arrived, we've had people really excited to see us and I think our responsibility is to, to make sure we put on a good game for them and there were some great goals from both teams tonight and I'm sure they enjoyed the night.”