FC Copenhagen near title as AaB, Lyngby suffer relegation blow

FC Copenhagen are on the brink of winning the the Danish title after they secured a 4-0 win against Randers on Sunday afternoon while AaB and Lyngby were relegated to the Nordic Bet league.

FC Copenhagen have 60 points before the last round. In second place, FC Midtjylland has 56 points before their last two matches. The current Danish champions will face Brondby in a tricky away encounter on Monday night.

This means that Jacob Neestrup's side can already win the title on Monday evening if FC Midtjylland lose to Brondby

Regardless of whether FC Midtjylland win their final two matches, FC Copenahgen can secure the gold medals by beating FC Nordsjaelland at home in the Parken stadium next Sunday.

FC Copenhagen have proved to be in a class of their own in the championship playoffs and on Sunday the team delivered an excellent effort in Randers.

Defensively, the visitors gave very little away, and Neestrup's outfit were effective, when the chances presented themselves.

Once again, Swedish Jordan Larsson striker was decisive when he scored the first two goals of the match.

After a difficult period for Larsson at the club, the Swede has improved drastically, and he has had a big share in the club's progress towards The Double (FC Copenhagen have also qualified for the Danish Cup final). Larsson has now scored six goals in the last seven matches.

Randers - FC Copenhagen - Player ratings Flashare

Larsson struck for the first time after ten minutes, when Marcos Lopez lifter the ball deep into the Randers box where Larsson cleverl poked the ball past Randers' goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

Shortly before the break, Larsson was again in the right place, when Andreas Cornelius, with a signature touch, laid the ball into the path of Larsson, who masterfully increased the lead to 2-0.

FC Copenhagen controlled the first half to near perfection, and allowed the home side no way back into the match.

The visitors effectively put the game out of reach after about an hours play, when Rodrigo Huescas pounced on a rebound following an effort on goal by Cornelius who was also on the spot to make it 4-0 16 minutes before the end to complete a terrific evening for the visitors.

In the other end of the table AaB and Lyngby were condemned to relegation after they lost 3-2 at home to Silkeborg and 5-1 away to Sonderjyske respectively while Vejle secured at least another season in the Danish Superliga with a surprising 1-0 win against Viborg.