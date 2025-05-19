Buksa wondergoal keeps Midtjylland's title hopes alive

A fierce long-distance stinging drive from Polish international Adam Buksa gave FC Midtjylland a 2-1 win away against Brondby on Monday night allowing Thomas Thomasberg's outfit to preserve their chance of winning the Danish title.

Striker Adam Buksa stole all the headlines, when FC Midtjylland beat Brondby 2-1 away as the Polish international scored the winning goal with a terrific long-range shot to keep the race for the Danish title alive with only one match left to play.

FC Copenhagen now has 60 points and FC Midtjylland 59 points before they meet FC Nordsjaelland and Randers FC respectively at home on Sunday.

FC Midtjylland earned a hard-fought win thanks to an own goal and an unusual long-range shot from Polish box striker Adam Buksa in an entertaining second half.

Mathias Kvistgaarden equalized in between, but he must be disappointed, he didn't get a win in what was seeminly his final game on home soil as a number of European clubs have entered a transfer race for his signature.

Brondby still have everything to play for in the away match against AGF on Sunday as they have the same number of points as Randers in third place with Brondby being marginally better on goal difference.

A tactically balanced first half gave Brondby the advantage in terms of chances, but none of the teams were able to break the deadlock.

Three minutes after the restart, the visitors took the lead, when Lee Han-beom flicked on a long throw-in, and in his eagerness to clear the ball, keeper Patrick Pentz pushed the ball on to Daniel Wass who scored an own goal.

Kvistgaarden then showed his goal instinct with a bullet header to restore parity following a corner after about an hour's play but the visitors had the last laugh, when Buksa found the net from the distance 20 minutes from the end to give FC Midtjylland three crucial points.