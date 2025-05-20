Fuseini powers Union SG’s bid for historic Belgian title

Mohammed Fuseini has been a pivtoal player for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise this season

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are on the brink of ending a near-century-long wait for a Belgian league title, with their last championship dating back to 1935.

As the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League season reaches its climax, Les Unionistes need just three points from their final match against KAA Gent to secure the crown, a feat that would mark a historic milestone for the Brussels-based club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Central to this remarkable title challenge is the impressive form of 23-year-old Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini.

Since joining Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz in July 2024, Fuseini has blossomed into one of the most efficient attackers in the Belgian top flight, playing a pivotal role in his team’s attacking dynamism and goal-scoring prowess.

Fuseini's xG map graphic this season Opta by StatsPerform

Fuseini’s contribution this season is underscored by his nine league goals, matching the tally that initially caught the eye of Union Saint-Gilloise scouts during his time at Randers in Denmark.

Over 1,625 minutes of play in the Belgian Pro League, he has taken 51 shots, demonstrating not just volume but quality.

His non-penalty Expected Goals per shot (npxG/shot) stands at 0.18, ranking sixth in the league, highlighting his ability to consistently generate and capitalise on high-quality scoring opportunities through intelligent movement and positioning.

Fuseini's season graphic Opta by StatsPerform

Despite slightly underperforming his expected goals by 0.5, Fuseini boasts a goals per shot on target ratio of 0.56, placing him seventh among his Belgian league peers.

This efficiency was on full display during his recent brace against Antwerp, where he showcased his versatility by converting both high-quality and low-probability chances. Notably, his second goal, scored with his weaker foot from a tight angle, exemplified his instinctive finishing and composure under pressure.

Fuseini’s evolution into a central attacking weapon has been marked by his speed, agility, and technical skill, attributes that allow him to exploit spaces and get on the end of scoring opportunities.

Originally a winger during his formative years at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, he has transitioned into a more central role in his professional career.

Fuseini's touch map in the Jupiler Pro League Opta StatsPerform

This positional shift has afforded him greater involvement in goal-scoring situations, reflected in his surge in goals this season.

Tactically, Union Saint-Gilloise deploy a split attacking system that often pairs Fuseini with a target man, granting him the freedom to drift into the left half-space or wider areas.

This setup enables him to drop deeper at times, using his pace to carry the ball forward and facilitate transitions, thereby contributing to the team’s fluid offensive play.

Earlier this season, his top speed of 37.58km/h was the fastest time recorded in the Belgian League, Premier League, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 at that point of the season.

Fuseini's carries in the Jupiler Pro League Opta StatsPerform

Fuseini’s development into one of Belgium’s most efficient attackers is inspiring Union Saint-Gilloise’s quest for a historic league title. His improved goal-scoring, shot selection, and overall attacking contributions have elevated the team’s offensive output, making them serious contenders this season.

After clinching their last title in 1935, Union Saint-Gilloise experienced a sharp decline starting in the early 1960s, culminating in relegation and a fall to the fourth tier of Belgian football by the 1980s.

However, a remarkable revival began in 2018, fueled by significant investment from Tony Bloom, owner of English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

This resurgence propelled Union Saint-Gilloise back up the ranks, earning promotion to the second division and then returning to the top flight in 2021 after a 48-year absence.

In their comeback season, they stunned many by finishing as runners-up, and the following year, they came agonizingly close to winning the title, only to have it slip away in a dramatic finale to the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season saw them finish second once again, just a single point behind Club Brugge. Now, with the season reaching its climax, Union Saint-Gilloise hold their destiny firmly in their own hands as they chase a historic championship.

All eyes will be on Fuseini on Sunday to continue his fine form and help deliver a long-awaited championship for Union Saint-Gilloise and their passionate supporters.

Author Flashscore

Black Star Watch is a compelling weekly column written by Owuraku Ampofo, a seasoned sports journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Ghanaian players. This column aims to uncover patterns, address pressing questions, and illuminate trending topics surrounding Ghanaian footballers.