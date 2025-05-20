Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

James Sands: USA star extends FC St. Pauli contract

Tribal Football
USA star extends FC St. Pauli contract
USA star extends FC St. Pauli contractCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Fernando Soares
German topflight side FC St. Pauli have announced the extension of U.S. international James Sands' loan through the end of the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old who is on loan from MLS side New York City FC, initially joined the Bundesliga outfit on a deal lasting through the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Missing a large part of the second half of the season is obviously a disappointment, but at the same time, it motivates me to return to the pitch as soon as possible so that we can build on what we’ve achieved together,” said Sands.

Sands is currently sidelined with a "complex ankle injury," which includes a fractured fibula and a torn medial collateral ligament, sustained in a match against Freiburg in February.

Mentions
BundesligaFootball TransfersTransfer NewsSt. Pauli
Related Articles
Frimpong deal confirmed as he prepares to sign Liverpool contract within 24 hours
Markus Babbel exclusive: Dier best defender Bayern Munich had; Tel never played in right position
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely