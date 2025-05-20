James Sands: USA star extends FC St. Pauli contract

German topflight side FC St. Pauli have announced the extension of U.S. international James Sands' loan through the end of the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old who is on loan from MLS side New York City FC, initially joined the Bundesliga outfit on a deal lasting through the 2024-25 season.

“Missing a large part of the second half of the season is obviously a disappointment, but at the same time, it motivates me to return to the pitch as soon as possible so that we can build on what we’ve achieved together,” said Sands.

Sands is currently sidelined with a "complex ankle injury," which includes a fractured fibula and a torn medial collateral ligament, sustained in a match against Freiburg in February.