Former Isreal midfielder Gadi Kinda dies at 31

Former Israel international midfielder Gadi Kinda has passed away after a difficult medical battle that left him hospitalized in recent weeks.

His club, Maccabi Haifa, announced the tragic news on Tuesday morning. Kinda last played for the Israeli side on March 29.

"Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31," the club said in a statement.

"The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow."

The Ethiopian-born star represented the Israeli senior national team from 2011 to 2024, scoring two goals in 10 international appearances.