Son says Kane will be biggest Spurs fan in Europa final

Son Heung-min has revealed that his close friend and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will be cheering for Tottenham as their biggest fan during the Europa League final.

The duo formed one of the Premier League’s most lethal attacking partnerships while playing together at the London club from 2015 to 2023.

Ahead of the clash with Manchester United, the South Korea international hopes he can also celebrate winning silverware like the England international.

"Everyone knows Harry is my best mate and it was a huge honour of playing alongside him. After he won his first title, we had a chat about his trophy," Son told the media.

"He is already on holiday, so he doesn't have to text me. I am just concentrating on myself with the boys and I'm sure Harry will be the biggest Spurs fan tomorrow and supporting us from his holidays."