Not over! King Kazu signs for Atletico Suzuka - at age 57

Paul Vegas
Kazuyoshi Miura is playing on - at the age of 57.

Miura has signed with Atletico Suzuka of the Japanese Fourth Division.

Miura will turn 58 in February and began his career in 1986, debuting with Santos, meaning this could be his 40th season as a professional footballer.

The former Genoa player is the oldest professional footballer in activity. He scored 55 goals in 90 appearances for the Japanese national team and was a point of reference for Asian football in the 90s. He played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

 

